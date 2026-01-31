Check Point Infinity External Risk Management: External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage..

Halo Security Attack Surface Management: External attack surface mgmt platform for discovering & monitoring assets. built by Halo Security. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery with daily updates, Automated identification of domains, hostnames, and IP addresses, Vulnerability detection including CVEs and misconfigurations..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.