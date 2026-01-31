Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cyberint. Halo Security Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Halo Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints should start here; Check Point Infinity External Risk Management maps assets you didn't know existed and catches third-party vendor risks before they become incidents. The 93% true positive rate means your team spends time on real threats, not alert fatigue, and the dark web monitoring plus automated takedown capabilities compress the window between discovery and remediation. Skip this if your attack surface is genuinely small or if you need deep forensics and incident response; this tool excels at finding and exposing external risk, not investigating compromises after they've landed inside your network.
Halo Security Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and unmanaged cloud assets will get the most from Halo Security Attack Surface Management because it discovers what you don't know you have, daily, without requiring agents or console access across your cloud environments. PCI compliance scanning as an Approved Scanning Vendor plus subdomain takeover detection addresses the external risks most teams simply miss until it's too late. This tool prioritizes asset discovery and continuous monitoring over vulnerability remediation, so teams expecting deep exploitation guidance or a single pane for internal infrastructure risk should look elsewhere.
External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM
External attack surface mgmt platform for discovering & monitoring assets
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Common questions about comparing Check Point Infinity External Risk Management vs Halo Security Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management: External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage..
Halo Security Attack Surface Management: External attack surface mgmt platform for discovering & monitoring assets. built by Halo Security. Core capabilities include Agentless asset discovery with daily updates, Automated identification of domains, hostnames, and IP addresses, Vulnerability detection including CVEs and misconfigurations..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management differentiates with Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage. Halo Security Attack Surface Management differentiates with Agentless asset discovery with daily updates, Automated identification of domains, hostnames, and IP addresses, Vulnerability detection including CVEs and misconfigurations.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is developed by Cyberint. Halo Security Attack Surface Management is developed by Halo Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management and Halo Security Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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