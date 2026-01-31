Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cyberint. Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Enthec Solutions S.L.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints should start here; Check Point Infinity External Risk Management maps assets you didn't know existed and catches third-party vendor risks before they become incidents. The 93% true positive rate means your team spends time on real threats, not alert fatigue, and the dark web monitoring plus automated takedown capabilities compress the window between discovery and remediation. Skip this if your attack surface is genuinely small or if you need deep forensics and incident response; this tool excels at finding and exposing external risk, not investigating compromises after they've landed inside your network.
Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing brand risk and third-party exposure will find real value in Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform because it monitors external attack surface without requiring vendor cooperation, catching credential leaks and impersonation campaigns across internet, deep web, and dark web simultaneously. The platform's AI-based contextual tagging demonstrably cuts false positives that plague manual dark web monitoring, and it maps to NIST DE.CM and GV.SC, meaning you get continuous external monitoring paired with supply chain visibility. Skip this if your priority is internal detection and response; Enthec is built for external intelligence gathering, not endpoint forensics or incident containment.
External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM
AI-driven cyber-surveillance platform for threat detection and monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Check Point Infinity External Risk Management vs Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform for your external attack surface management needs.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management: External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage..
Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform: AI-driven cyber-surveillance platform for threat detection and monitoring. built by Enthec Solutions S.L.. Core capabilities include Automated monitoring of Internet, Deep Web, and Dark Web, AI-based contextual tagging to eliminate false positives, Phishing and fraud campaign detection..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management differentiates with Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage. Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform differentiates with Automated monitoring of Internet, Deep Web, and Dark Web, AI-based contextual tagging to eliminate false positives, Phishing and fraud campaign detection.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is developed by Cyberint. Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform is developed by Enthec Solutions S.L.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management and Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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