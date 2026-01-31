Check Point Infinity External Risk Management: External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage..

Enthec Advanced AI-driven Cyber-Surveillance Platform: AI-driven cyber-surveillance platform for threat detection and monitoring. built by Enthec Solutions S.L.. Core capabilities include Automated monitoring of Internet, Deep Web, and Dark Web, AI-based contextual tagging to eliminate false positives, Phishing and fraud campaign detection..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.