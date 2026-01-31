Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cyberint. DynaRisk Breach Defence is a commercial external attack surface management tool by DynaRisk. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints should start here; Check Point Infinity External Risk Management maps assets you didn't know existed and catches third-party vendor risks before they become incidents. The 93% true positive rate means your team spends time on real threats, not alert fatigue, and the dark web monitoring plus automated takedown capabilities compress the window between discovery and remediation. Skip this if your attack surface is genuinely small or if you need deep forensics and incident response; this tool excels at finding and exposing external risk, not investigating compromises after they've landed inside your network.
SMB security teams with limited staff will find real value in Breach Defence's combination of external asset discovery and mandatory security awareness training, which together address the two biggest failure modes in small companies: unknown internet-exposed services and employees clicking on phishing. The platform covers four of six NIST CSF 2.0 Identify and Detect functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and awareness, though it won't help you respond faster once a breach is actually underway. Skip this if you need incident response orchestration or forensics; it's built for prevention and visibility, not post-incident work.
External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM
Cyber risk management platform for SMEs with breach monitoring and training
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Common questions about comparing Check Point Infinity External Risk Management vs DynaRisk Breach Defence for your external attack surface management needs.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management: External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage..
DynaRisk Breach Defence: Cyber risk management platform for SMEs with breach monitoring and training. built by DynaRisk. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for internet-exposed services, Dark web monitoring for leaked data records, Hacker chatter monitoring across forums and dark web..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management differentiates with Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage. DynaRisk Breach Defence differentiates with Vulnerability scanning for internet-exposed services, Dark web monitoring for leaked data records, Hacker chatter monitoring across forums and dark web.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is developed by Cyberint. DynaRisk Breach Defence is developed by DynaRisk. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management and DynaRisk Breach Defence serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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