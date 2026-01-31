Check Point Infinity External Risk Management: External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage..

DynaRisk Breach Defence: Cyber risk management platform for SMEs with breach monitoring and training. built by DynaRisk. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for internet-exposed services, Dark web monitoring for leaked data records, Hacker chatter monitoring across forums and dark web..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.