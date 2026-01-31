Check Point Infinity External Risk Management: External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage..

DynaRisk Breach Check: External cyber risk assessment tool for businesses and portfolios. built by DynaRisk. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning for Internet-exposed services, Leaked data monitoring across Surface, Deep, and Dark web, Hacker chatter monitoring on forums and Dark Web..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.