Check Point Infinity External Risk Management: External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage..

DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery: Attack surface discovery platform monitoring digital assets and data exposures. built by Kaduu. Core capabilities include Passive asset discovery for domains, IP addresses, DNS records, and SSL certificates, Code repository monitoring for GitHub, Bitbucket, and SourceForge, Unsecured cloud storage monitoring across AWS S3, Google Cloud, Azure, and DigitalOcean..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.