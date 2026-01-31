Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cyberint. DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Kaduu. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints should start here; Check Point Infinity External Risk Management maps assets you didn't know existed and catches third-party vendor risks before they become incidents. The 93% true positive rate means your team spends time on real threats, not alert fatigue, and the dark web monitoring plus automated takedown capabilities compress the window between discovery and remediation. Skip this if your attack surface is genuinely small or if you need deep forensics and incident response; this tool excels at finding and exposing external risk, not investigating compromises after they've landed inside your network.
DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in unknown cloud storage buckets and exposed credentials will find real value in DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery because it actually monitors paste sites and URL shorteners where your data ends up, not just your registered assets. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 functions including continuous monitoring and adverse event analysis, with API integration into Splunk and Jira making it deployable alongside existing SOC workflows. Skip this if you need internal vulnerability scanning or remediation workflows; DarknetSearch is discovery and notification only, which means you're buying a sensor for your blind spots, not a ticketing engine.
External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM
Attack surface discovery platform monitoring digital assets and data exposures
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Common questions about comparing Check Point Infinity External Risk Management vs DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery for your external attack surface management needs.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management: External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage..
DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery: Attack surface discovery platform monitoring digital assets and data exposures. built by Kaduu. Core capabilities include Passive asset discovery for domains, IP addresses, DNS records, and SSL certificates, Code repository monitoring for GitHub, Bitbucket, and SourceForge, Unsecured cloud storage monitoring across AWS S3, Google Cloud, Azure, and DigitalOcean..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management differentiates with Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage. DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery differentiates with Passive asset discovery for domains, IP addresses, DNS records, and SSL certificates, Code repository monitoring for GitHub, Bitbucket, and SourceForge, Unsecured cloud storage monitoring across AWS S3, Google Cloud, Azure, and DigitalOcean.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is developed by Cyberint. DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery is developed by Kaduu. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management and DarknetSearch Attack Surface Discovery serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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