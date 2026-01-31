Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cyberint. Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cytrusst. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints should start here; Check Point Infinity External Risk Management maps assets you didn't know existed and catches third-party vendor risks before they become incidents. The 93% true positive rate means your team spends time on real threats, not alert fatigue, and the dark web monitoring plus automated takedown capabilities compress the window between discovery and remediation. Skip this if your attack surface is genuinely small or if you need deep forensics and incident response; this tool excels at finding and exposing external risk, not investigating compromises after they've landed inside your network.
Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and SMB security teams with limited visibility into their external footprint should start with Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management for its dark web monitoring paired with lookalike domain detection, a combination most competitors only half-solve. The platform maps ID.AM and ID.RA functions effectively by discovering forgotten assets and correlating exposed credentials to actual risk, which is where most attack surface tools lose focus. Skip this if you need deep mobile app scanning or incident response automation; Cytrusst's strength is external discovery and threat intelligence feeds, not remediation workflows.
External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM
Attack surface management platform with dark web & brand monitoring capabilities
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Common questions about comparing Check Point Infinity External Risk Management vs Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management for your external attack surface management needs.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management: External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage..
Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management: Attack surface management platform with dark web & brand monitoring capabilities. built by Cytrusst. Core capabilities include Dark web monitoring for organizational data and credentials, Brand monitoring across social media, domains, and app marketplaces, Threat intelligence feeds..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management differentiates with Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage. Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management differentiates with Dark web monitoring for organizational data and credentials, Brand monitoring across social media, domains, and app marketplaces, Threat intelligence feeds.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is developed by Cyberint. Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management is developed by Cytrusst. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management and Cytrusst Cyber Attack Surface Management serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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