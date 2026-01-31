Check Point Infinity External Risk Management: External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage..

CTM360 Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt. built by CTM360. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web..

Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.