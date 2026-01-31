Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is a commercial digital risk protection tool by Cyberint. CTM360 Digital Risk Protection is a commercial digital risk protection tool by CTM360. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best digital risk protection fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing distributed digital footprints should start here; Check Point Infinity External Risk Management maps assets you didn't know existed and catches third-party vendor risks before they become incidents. The 93% true positive rate means your team spends time on real threats, not alert fatigue, and the dark web monitoring plus automated takedown capabilities compress the window between discovery and remediation. Skip this if your attack surface is genuinely small or if you need deep forensics and incident response; this tool excels at finding and exposing external risk, not investigating compromises after they've landed inside your network.
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing brand and executive risk across the public internet will find CTM360 Digital Risk Protection's managed takedown service and dark web monitoring genuinely useful where most external attack surface tools stop at discovery. The platform covers five NIST CSF 2.0 areas including continuous monitoring and supply chain risk, which reflects depth beyond surface-level asset enumeration. Not the right fit for organizations needing internal threat detection or incident response,this is external-facing reconnaissance and remediation only.
External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM
Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Check Point Infinity External Risk Management vs CTM360 Digital Risk Protection for your digital risk protection needs.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management: External risk mgmt platform with threat intel, dark web monitoring, and ASM. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage..
CTM360 Digital Risk Protection: Digital risk protection platform for external attack surface & threat mgmt. built by CTM360. Core capabilities include External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web..
Both serve the Digital Risk Protection market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management differentiates with Real-time digital footprint mapping, Dark web monitoring and leak detection, Threat intelligence with tactical and strategic coverage. CTM360 Digital Risk Protection differentiates with External attack surface management with asset discovery, Phishing and brand protection monitoring, Data leakage protection across surface, deep, and dark web.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management is developed by Cyberint. CTM360 Digital Risk Protection is developed by CTM360. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Check Point Infinity External Risk Management and CTM360 Digital Risk Protection serve similar Digital Risk Protection use cases: both are Digital Risk Protection tools, both cover Dark Web Monitoring. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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