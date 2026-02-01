Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Check Point CloudGuard Spectral is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Spectral. Grafeas is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Check Point CloudGuard Spectral
Startups and SMBs shipping code fast will find real value in CloudGuard Spectral's pre-commit scanning, which stops vulnerable dependencies before they land in repos rather than after they're already in production. The tool maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and handles malicious package blocking, a threat most SCA tools ignore entirely. Skip this if you need deep integration with your existing CI/CD pipeline or expect vendor support beyond async channels; Spectral's small team means implementation is largely on you.
DevSecOps teams managing complex supply chains across multiple build systems and registries should adopt Grafeas for its metadata standardization layer; it forces consistency where point tools create fragmentation, and the free, open-source model means no vendor lock-in on your attestation data. The API spec has 1,564 GitHub stars and backing from Google and IBM, indicating real production use rather than theoretical architecture. Skip this if you need out-of-the-box scanning or policy enforcement; Grafeas is a metadata foundation that requires you to wire it into your existing pipeline, not a replacement for SCA or SBOM tools.
SCA tool for detecting OSS vulnerabilities in code and dependencies
Grafeas is an API specification for managing and auditing metadata about software resources across the software supply chain.
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Common questions about comparing Check Point CloudGuard Spectral vs Grafeas for your software composition analysis needs.
Check Point CloudGuard Spectral: SCA tool for detecting OSS vulnerabilities in code and dependencies. built by Spectral. Core capabilities include OSS vulnerability scanning, Pre-commit code scanning, Malicious package blocking..
Grafeas: Grafeas is an API specification for managing and auditing metadata about software resources across the software supply chain..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Check Point CloudGuard Spectral is developed by Spectral. Grafeas is open-source with 1,564 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Check Point CloudGuard Spectral and Grafeas serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover DEVSECOPS, Software Supply Chain. Key differences: Check Point CloudGuard Spectral is Commercial while Grafeas is Free, Grafeas is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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