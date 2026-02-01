Startups and SMBs shipping code fast will find real value in CloudGuard Spectral's pre-commit scanning, which stops vulnerable dependencies before they land in repos rather than after they're already in production. The tool maps directly to NIST GV.SC supply chain risk management and handles malicious package blocking, a threat most SCA tools ignore entirely. Skip this if you need deep integration with your existing CI/CD pipeline or expect vendor support beyond async channels; Spectral's small team means implementation is largely on you.

Gamma Ray

Node.js development teams without dedicated AppSec staff should start with Gamma Ray because it plugs directly into your existing build pipeline with minimal configuration overhead. The free pricing and pluggable architecture mean you can wire it to whatever vulnerability database your org already uses, whether that's your own internal feeds or public sources, without vendor lock-in. Skip this if your codebase is polyglot or your team needs SCA that covers Java, Python, and Go equally well; Gamma Ray's strength is depth on Node, not breadth.