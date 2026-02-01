Check Point CloudGuard Spectral: SCA tool for detecting OSS vulnerabilities in code and dependencies. built by Spectral. Core capabilities include OSS vulnerability scanning, Pre-commit code scanning, Malicious package blocking..

Corgea OSS Dependency Scanning: SCA tool scanning dependencies for vulnerabilities across 30+ languages. built by Corgea. Core capabilities include Vulnerability scanning across 30+ languages and OS ecosystems, Real-time CVE detection from industry advisory feeds, Support for npm, Maven, PyPI, and GitHub Actions..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.