Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Check Point Attack Surface Management is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Cyberint. Team Cymru RADAR is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Team Cymru. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Check Point Attack Surface Management
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in third-party risk and shadow IT will find real value in Check Point Attack Surface Management because it actually validates whether discovered exposures are exploitable, not just cataloging them. The tool covers all four NIST GV.SC supply chain risk functions and includes active exploitation testing, which separates it from passive asset discovery tools that stop at inventory. Skip this if your priority is remediation workflow automation or vulnerability patching orchestration; Check Point excels at finding and proving what's exposed, not fixing it.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in discovered-but-unmapped internet-facing assets will get immediate value from Team Cymru RADAR, which surfaces what you actually own across third parties and supply chain using Netflow data from 700+ ISP partnerships rather than active scanning. The platform maps tens of thousands of resources with automated CVE and KEV enrichment, directly supporting the ID.AM and GV.SC functions where most organizations have the biggest blind spots. Skip this if your external attack surface is already well-inventoried or if you need detection and response capabilities; RADAR is asset discovery and exposure assessment, not incident investigation.
Continuously maps digital footprint, identifies exposures & validates exploitability
Passive asset discovery platform using Netflow data for attack surface mapping
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Common questions about comparing Check Point Attack Surface Management vs Team Cymru RADAR for your external attack surface management needs.
Check Point Attack Surface Management: Continuously maps digital footprint, identifies exposures & validates exploitability. built by Cyberint. Core capabilities include Automated asset discovery and digital footprint mapping, Vulnerability detection and analysis, Active Exposure Validation for exploitability testing..
Team Cymru RADAR: Passive asset discovery platform using Netflow data for attack surface mapping. built by Team Cymru. Core capabilities include Passive asset discovery using Netflow data from 700+ network partnerships, Automated discovery of internet-facing IPs, domains, and infrastructure, Auto-enrichment with CVEs, KEVs, ASN, and behavioral tags..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Check Point Attack Surface Management differentiates with Automated asset discovery and digital footprint mapping, Vulnerability detection and analysis, Active Exposure Validation for exploitability testing. Team Cymru RADAR differentiates with Passive asset discovery using Netflow data from 700+ network partnerships, Automated discovery of internet-facing IPs, domains, and infrastructure, Auto-enrichment with CVEs, KEVs, ASN, and behavioral tags.
Check Point Attack Surface Management is developed by Cyberint. Team Cymru RADAR is developed by Team Cymru. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Check Point Attack Surface Management and Team Cymru RADAR serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Supply Chain Security. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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