Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Chaos Client is a free external attack surface management tool. ZoomEye is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
DevOps and security teams building attack surface inventory integrations will get immediate value from Chaos Client because it's a lightweight, free API client that eliminates custom integration work against Chaos DB. The 763 GitHub stars and Go-native implementation mean you're deploying battle-tested code with minimal dependency overhead. Skip this if you need a UI-driven platform or dashboard; Chaos Client is for teams comfortable treating your attack surface data as an API-first resource to pipe into your existing toolchain.
Security teams conducting external attack surface discovery on a budget will get the most from ZoomEye; its free tier gives you real-time visibility into exposed assets and service versions across your internet-facing infrastructure without licensing friction. The search engine indexes over 600 million IP addresses and devices, letting you identify vulnerabilities before an attacker does. Skip this if you need continuous posture monitoring or remediation workflows; ZoomEye is a reconnaissance tool, not a management platform.
A Go client to communicate with Chaos DB API
ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace assets, including server software and version information, for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and enterprises.
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Common questions about comparing Chaos Client vs ZoomEye for your external attack surface management needs.
Chaos Client: A Go client to communicate with Chaos DB API..
ZoomEye: ZoomEye is an advanced cyberspace search engine that provides detailed information on cyberspace assets, including server software and version information, for cybersecurity experts, researchers, and enterprises..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Chaos Client and ZoomEye serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance. Key differences: Chaos Client is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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