DevOps and security teams building attack surface inventory integrations will get immediate value from Chaos Client because it's a lightweight, free API client that eliminates custom integration work against Chaos DB. The 763 GitHub stars and Go-native implementation mean you're deploying battle-tested code with minimal dependency overhead. Skip this if you need a UI-driven platform or dashboard; Chaos Client is for teams comfortable treating your attack surface data as an API-first resource to pipe into your existing toolchain.

ZoomEye

Security teams conducting external attack surface discovery on a budget will get the most from ZoomEye; its free tier gives you real-time visibility into exposed assets and service versions across your internet-facing infrastructure without licensing friction. The search engine indexes over 600 million IP addresses and devices, letting you identify vulnerabilities before an attacker does. Skip this if you need continuous posture monitoring or remediation workflows; ZoomEye is a reconnaissance tool, not a management platform.