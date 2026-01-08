Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Chainguard Libraries is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Chainguard. TBV (Trust but Verify) is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping Python and Java applications will cut their supply chain attack surface by rebuilding libraries from verified source rather than trusting precompiled binaries; Chainguard Libraries covers 55K+ Java projects and 15K+ Python projects with SLSA Level 2 build guarantees and full provenance tracking. The malware-resistant registry distribution model is genuinely different from traditional SCA tools that only flag vulnerabilities after they're public. This is not for organizations still evaluating whether they need SCA at all, or teams without the infrastructure maturity to integrate artifact management into their pipelines.
npm-first teams running lean on supply chain security will get real value from TBV's package verification and testing capabilities without paying for bloat. The tool is free and sits directly in the artifact inspection layer where most npm vulnerabilities actually enter your build, catching what you'd otherwise miss between dependency declaration and deployment. Skip this if you need broader SCA coverage across multiple languages or automated remediation workflows; TBV is deliberately narrow, which is exactly why it works well for teams that know what they're looking for.
Malware-resistant software libraries rebuilt from source for multiple languages
Package verification tool for npm with various verification and testing capabilities.
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Common questions about comparing Chainguard Libraries vs TBV (Trust but Verify) for your software composition analysis needs.
Chainguard Libraries: Malware-resistant software libraries rebuilt from source for multiple languages. built by Chainguard. Core capabilities include SLSA Level 2 build infrastructure for library compilation, Malware-resistant registry distribution, Critical and high CVE patching for Python libraries..
TBV (Trust but Verify): Package verification tool for npm with various verification and testing capabilities..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Chainguard Libraries and TBV (Trust but Verify) serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover NPM. Key differences: Chainguard Libraries is Commercial while TBV (Trust but Verify) is Free, TBV (Trust but Verify) is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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