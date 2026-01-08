Chainguard Libraries: Malware-resistant software libraries rebuilt from source for multiple languages. built by Chainguard. Core capabilities include SLSA Level 2 build infrastructure for library compilation, Malware-resistant registry distribution, Critical and high CVE patching for Python libraries..

TBV (Trust but Verify): Package verification tool for npm with various verification and testing capabilities..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.