Chainguard Libraries: Malware-resistant software libraries rebuilt from source for multiple languages. built by Chainguard. Core capabilities include SLSA Level 2 build infrastructure for library compilation, Malware-resistant registry distribution, Critical and high CVE patching for Python libraries..

Socket: Detects and blocks malicious/vulnerable open source packages in supply chains. built by Socket. Core capabilities include Real-time detection and blocking of malicious npm and PyPI packages, Behavioral analysis of package code for data exfiltration, RCE, and backdoor patterns, Security alerts with detailed threat descriptions and actionable remediation advice..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.