Chainguard Libraries: Malware-resistant software libraries rebuilt from source for multiple languages. built by Chainguard. Core capabilities include SLSA Level 2 build infrastructure for library compilation, Malware-resistant registry distribution, Critical and high CVE patching for Python libraries..

sdc-check: A dependency security analysis tool that identifies potential risks in project dependencies including unsafe lock files, installation scripts, obfuscated code, and dangerous shell commands..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.