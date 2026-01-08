Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Chainguard Libraries is a commercial software composition analysis tool by Chainguard. npq is a free software composition analysis tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best software composition analysis fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Teams shipping Python and Java applications will cut their supply chain attack surface by rebuilding libraries from verified source rather than trusting precompiled binaries; Chainguard Libraries covers 55K+ Java projects and 15K+ Python projects with SLSA Level 2 build guarantees and full provenance tracking. The malware-resistant registry distribution model is genuinely different from traditional SCA tools that only flag vulnerabilities after they're public. This is not for organizations still evaluating whether they need SCA at all, or teams without the infrastructure maturity to integrate artifact management into their pipelines.
Developers and AppSec teams managing npm/yarn dependencies in CI/CD pipelines should choose npq for its shift-left approach to package auditing; it catches malicious or compromised packages before they land in your codebase, not after deployment. The tool's free pricing and 1,555 GitHub stars reflect solid adoption among teams that value simplicity over scanning breadth. Not ideal if you need deep vulnerability scoring or license compliance checks; npq does one job well and stops there.
Malware-resistant software libraries rebuilt from source for multiple languages
A tool that safely installs packages with npm/yarn by auditing them as part of your install process.
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Common questions about comparing Chainguard Libraries vs npq for your software composition analysis needs.
Chainguard Libraries: Malware-resistant software libraries rebuilt from source for multiple languages. built by Chainguard. Core capabilities include SLSA Level 2 build infrastructure for library compilation, Malware-resistant registry distribution, Critical and high CVE patching for Python libraries..
npq: A tool that safely installs packages with npm/yarn by auditing them as part of your install process..
Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Chainguard Libraries is developed by Chainguard. npq is open-source with 1,555 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Chainguard Libraries and npq serve similar Software Composition Analysis use cases: both are Software Composition Analysis tools, both cover NPM, Supply Chain Security. Key differences: Chainguard Libraries is Commercial while npq is Free, npq is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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