Teams shipping Python and Java applications will cut their supply chain attack surface by rebuilding libraries from verified source rather than trusting precompiled binaries; Chainguard Libraries covers 55K+ Java projects and 15K+ Python projects with SLSA Level 2 build guarantees and full provenance tracking. The malware-resistant registry distribution model is genuinely different from traditional SCA tools that only flag vulnerabilities after they're public. This is not for organizations still evaluating whether they need SCA at all, or teams without the infrastructure maturity to integrate artifact management into their pipelines.

Lockfile Linting

Supply chain teams managing dependencies across multiple package managers will get the most from Lockfile Linting because it catches policy violations and known vulnerabilities in lockfiles before they reach production, catching what many SCA tools miss by only scanning source code. The tool is free and carries 843 GitHub stars, making it low-friction to deploy in CI/CD pipelines without budget approval. Skip this if your team needs deep transitive dependency analysis or license compliance reporting; Lockfile Linting is deliberately narrow, checking what's actually locked rather than mapping the full dependency graph.