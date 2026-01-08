Chainguard Libraries: Malware-resistant software libraries rebuilt from source for multiple languages. built by Chainguard. Core capabilities include SLSA Level 2 build infrastructure for library compilation, Malware-resistant registry distribution, Critical and high CVE patching for Python libraries..

Debricked Select: Tool for searching, comparing, and evaluating open source dependencies. built by Debricked (OpenText Core SCA). Core capabilities include Open source dependency search and discovery, Side-by-side dependency comparison, Filtering by programming language (e.g., JavaScript)..

Both serve the Software Composition Analysis market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.