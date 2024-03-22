Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
cfn-nag is a free static application security testing tool. Terrascan is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Platform engineers and DevOps teams building on AWS will find cfn-nag indispensable for catching CloudFormation misconfigurations before they hit production, particularly because it runs entirely in your CI/CD pipeline with zero cloud dependencies. The tool has 1,288 GitHub stars and catches real security gaps,IAM overpermissions, unencrypted storage, exposed secrets,that CSPM tools often flag only after deployment. Skip this if your infrastructure spans multiple cloud providers or you need policy-as-code enforcement with drift remediation; cfn-nag is template scanning only, not a compliance orchestration platform.
Teams scanning Infrastructure as Code across multiple cloud platforms need Terrascan because it catches misconfigurations before deployment at zero cost, eliminating the vendor lock-in that makes other IaC scanners risky for multi-cloud shops. With 5,144 GitHub stars and active community maintenance, it's proven in production environments where Terraform, CloudFormation, and Kubernetes manifests live side-by-side. Skip this if your organization needs deep policy customization or native IDE integration; Terrascan's strength is breadth of platform coverage, not depth of controls within a single cloud ecosystem.
cfn-nag is a static analysis tool that scans AWS CloudFormation templates to identify security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in infrastructure-as-code.
Terrascan is a static code analyzer that scans Infrastructure as Code for security misconfigurations and compliance violations across multiple cloud platforms and container environments.
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing cfn-nag vs Terrascan for your static application security testing needs.
cfn-nag: cfn-nag is a static analysis tool that scans AWS CloudFormation templates to identify security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in infrastructure-as-code..
Terrascan: Terrascan is a static code analyzer that scans Infrastructure as Code for security misconfigurations and compliance violations across multiple cloud platforms and container environments..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
cfn-nag is open-source with 1,288 GitHub stars. Terrascan is open-source with 5,144 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
cfn-nag and Terrascan serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover AWS, Infrastructure As Code. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox