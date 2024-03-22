Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
cfn-nag is a free static application security testing tool. KICS is a free static application security testing tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Platform engineers and DevOps teams building on AWS will find cfn-nag indispensable for catching CloudFormation misconfigurations before they hit production, particularly because it runs entirely in your CI/CD pipeline with zero cloud dependencies. The tool has 1,288 GitHub stars and catches real security gaps,IAM overpermissions, unencrypted storage, exposed secrets,that CSPM tools often flag only after deployment. Skip this if your infrastructure spans multiple cloud providers or you need policy-as-code enforcement with drift remediation; cfn-nag is template scanning only, not a compliance orchestration platform.
Infrastructure teams managing Terraform, CloudFormation, or Kubernetes manifests should pick KICS because it catches misconfigurations at commit time before they reach production, and the price is right: free and open-source with 2,588 GitHub stars means a live community catching new IaC attack patterns. The tool integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines, so you're shifting left without adding licensing headaches. Skip KICS if you need runtime detection of container or cloud workload behavior; it's purely a static scanner that audits your infrastructure code, not what's executing.
cfn-nag is a static analysis tool that scans AWS CloudFormation templates to identify security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in infrastructure-as-code.
KICS is an open-source Infrastructure as Code security scanner that detects vulnerabilities and misconfigurations through customizable queries and integrates with CI/CD pipelines.
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Common questions about comparing cfn-nag vs KICS for your static application security testing needs.
cfn-nag: cfn-nag is a static analysis tool that scans AWS CloudFormation templates to identify security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in infrastructure-as-code..
KICS: KICS is an open-source Infrastructure as Code security scanner that detects vulnerabilities and misconfigurations through customizable queries and integrates with CI/CD pipelines..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
cfn-nag is open-source with 1,288 GitHub stars. KICS is open-source with 2,588 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
cfn-nag and KICS serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Security Scanning, DEVSECOPS, Infrastructure As Code. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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