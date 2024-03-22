Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
cfn-nag is a free static application security testing tool. Gomboc AI ACSA is a commercial static application security testing tool by Gomboc AI. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best static application security testing fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of core features, integrations, here is our conclusion:
Platform engineers and DevOps teams building on AWS will find cfn-nag indispensable for catching CloudFormation misconfigurations before they hit production, particularly because it runs entirely in your CI/CD pipeline with zero cloud dependencies. The tool has 1,288 GitHub stars and catches real security gaps,IAM overpermissions, unencrypted storage, exposed secrets,that CSPM tools often flag only after deployment. Skip this if your infrastructure spans multiple cloud providers or you need policy-as-code enforcement with drift remediation; cfn-nag is template scanning only, not a compliance orchestration platform.
cfn-nag is a static analysis tool that scans AWS CloudFormation templates to identify security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in infrastructure-as-code.
AI-powered IaC remediation tool that auto-generates merge-ready security fix PRs.
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Common questions about comparing cfn-nag vs Gomboc AI ACSA for your static application security testing needs.
cfn-nag: cfn-nag is a static analysis tool that scans AWS CloudFormation templates to identify security vulnerabilities and misconfigurations in infrastructure-as-code..
Gomboc AI ACSA: AI-powered IaC remediation tool that auto-generates merge-ready security fix PRs. built by Gomboc AI. Core capabilities include Automated IaC misconfiguration remediation via pull requests, Deterministic fix generation using the ORL (Outcome Reasoning Layer) execution engine, Full project-wide architecture context analysis for precise, multi-file fixes..
Both serve the Static Application Security Testing market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
cfn-nag is open-source with 1,288 GitHub stars. Gomboc AI ACSA is developed by Gomboc AI. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
cfn-nag and Gomboc AI ACSA serve similar Static Application Security Testing use cases: both are Static Application Security Testing tools, both cover Infrastructure As Code, DEVSECOPS, CI/CD. Key differences: cfn-nag is Free while Gomboc AI ACSA is Commercial, cfn-nag is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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