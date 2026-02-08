Certificado SSL: SSL/TLS certificate provider offering DV, OV, EV, and code signing certs. built by Site Blindado. Core capabilities include Domain Validation (DV) certificates, Organization Validation (OV) certificates, Extended Validation (EV) certificates with company name display..

Sectigo 47-day Certificate Management: Automated SSL/TLS certificate lifecycle mgmt for 47-day validity periods. built by sectigo. Core capabilities include Full SSL/TLS certificate discovery for internal and external certificates, Automated certificate renewal and lifecycle management, Automation protocol mapping for vendor technologies..

Both serve the Certificate Lifecycle Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.