Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cert Spotter is a free external attack surface management tool. Guardz External Footprint is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Guardz. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams managing external-facing domains should use Cert Spotter to catch unauthorized TLS issuance before attackers weaponize it; the tool monitors Certificate Transparency logs continuously and costs nothing, removing budget friction from what should be table-stakes threat detection. The 1,132 GitHub stars and sustained maintenance reflect real adoption among teams that treat cert monitoring as preventive rather than reactive. Skip this if your threat model assumes attackers won't bother with certificate abuse, or if you need policy enforcement and revocation workflows built in; Cert Spotter alerts you to the problem but leaves remediation to you.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in external asset sprawl will get immediate value from Guardz External Footprint because it actually monitors your dark web exposure instead of just scanning open ports. The tool covers all four critical NIST ID and DE functions, with particular strength in continuous monitoring and asset discovery across DNS, TLS, and credential leak channels. Skip this if your organization has already mapped and locked down your external footprint; Guardz is built for teams still discovering what's actually exposed.
A Certificate Transparency log monitor that alerts users when SSL/TLS certificates are issued for their domains, helping detect unauthorized certificate issuance and potential security threats.
External attack surface monitoring with dark web intelligence and scanning
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Common questions about comparing Cert Spotter vs Guardz External Footprint for your external attack surface management needs.
Cert Spotter: A Certificate Transparency log monitor that alerts users when SSL/TLS certificates are issued for their domains, helping detect unauthorized certificate issuance and potential security threats..
Guardz External Footprint: External attack surface monitoring with dark web intelligence and scanning. built by Guardz. Core capabilities include External service scanning for open ports and public exposures, DNS email record monitoring for SPF, DKIM, and DMARC, TLS/SSL certificate monitoring..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cert Spotter is open-source with 1,132 GitHub stars. Guardz External Footprint is developed by Guardz. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cert Spotter and Guardz External Footprint serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover SSL, TLS. Key differences: Cert Spotter is Free while Guardz External Footprint is Commercial, Cert Spotter is open-source. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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