Cert Spotter: A Certificate Transparency log monitor that alerts users when SSL/TLS certificates are issued for their domains, helping detect unauthorized certificate issuance and potential security threats..

Guardz External Footprint: External attack surface monitoring with dark web intelligence and scanning. built by Guardz. Core capabilities include External service scanning for open ports and public exposures, DNS email record monitoring for SPF, DKIM, and DMARC, TLS/SSL certificate monitoring..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.