Cert Spotter vs CRT sh

Choosing between Cert Spotter and CRT sh for your certificate lifecycle management needs? This comprehensive comparison analyzes both tools across key dimensions including features, pricing, integrations, and user reviews to help you make an informed decision.

Cert Spotter: A Certificate Transparency log monitor that alerts users when SSL/TLS certificates are issued for their domains, helping detect unauthorized certificate issuance and potential security threats.

CRT sh: Crt.sh is a website that allows users to search for SSL/TLS certificates of a targeted domain, providing transparency into certificate logs.