Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cequence CQAI is a commercial api security tool by Cequence Security. Imperva API Security is a commercial api security tool by Imperva. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams protecting APIs in hybrid environments will get the most from Cequence CQAI because it detects threats without requiring agents on your infrastructure, which matters when you're juggling multiple gateways and cloud providers. The tool's behavioral fingerprinting catches API-specific attacks like authentication coding errors and data exfiltration that signature-based rules miss, and its agentless integration with MuleSoft, Apigee, CloudFront, and Nginx means you aren't ripping out existing tooling. Skip this if you need SOAR orchestration or want mitigation rules you can tune yourself; CQAI's strength is detection and automatic ML-driven response, not manual policy customization.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing API sprawl across multiple gateways should buy Imperva API Security for its agentless shadow API discovery, which catches undocumented endpoints that application teams hide in production. The platform scores strongest on ID.AM and DE.CM (asset discovery and continuous monitoring), mapping every API and flagging anomalies without requiring agents on every gateway. Skip this if you need shift-left scanning to block vulnerabilities before deployment; Imperva's testing capability exists but isn't its competitive edge against dedicated SAST tools.
AI-powered API threat detection using behavioral fingerprinting & threat intel
Unified API security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and mitigation
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Common questions about comparing Cequence CQAI vs Imperva API Security for your api security needs.
Cequence CQAI: AI-powered API threat detection using behavioral fingerprinting & threat intel. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral fingerprinting of API attacks, Machine learning-based threat detection, Database of 100+ million malicious IP addresses..
Imperva API Security: Unified API security platform for discovery, risk assessment, and mitigation. built by Imperva. Core capabilities include Continuous API discovery including shadow APIs, OWASP API Security Top 10 risk assessment, Real-time BOLA detection and response..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cequence CQAI differentiates with Behavioral fingerprinting of API attacks, Machine learning-based threat detection, Database of 100+ million malicious IP addresses. Imperva API Security differentiates with Continuous API discovery including shadow APIs, OWASP API Security Top 10 risk assessment, Real-time BOLA detection and response.
Cequence CQAI is developed by Cequence Security. Imperva API Security is developed by Imperva. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cequence CQAI integrates with MuleSoft, Software AG webMethods Gateway, Google Apigee, Amazon CloudFront, Akamai and 7 more. Imperva API Security integrates with Kong, Mulesoft, Azure APIM, Apigee, F5 and 3 more. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cequence CQAI and Imperva API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Bot Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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