Security teams protecting APIs in hybrid environments will get the most from Cequence CQAI because it detects threats without requiring agents on your infrastructure, which matters when you're juggling multiple gateways and cloud providers. The tool's behavioral fingerprinting catches API-specific attacks like authentication coding errors and data exfiltration that signature-based rules miss, and its agentless integration with MuleSoft, Apigee, CloudFront, and Nginx means you aren't ripping out existing tooling. Skip this if you need SOAR orchestration or want mitigation rules you can tune yourself; CQAI's strength is detection and automatic ML-driven response, not manual policy customization.