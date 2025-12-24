Cequence CQAI: AI-powered API threat detection using behavioral fingerprinting & threat intel. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral fingerprinting of API attacks, Machine learning-based threat detection, Database of 100+ million malicious IP addresses..

Hypernative Guardian: Real-time transaction security for Web3 wallets and blockchain transactions. built by Hypernative. Core capabilities include Real-time transaction threat detection across 60+ blockchain networks, Transaction simulation showing full outcomes before approval, Protection against phishing, exploits, and malicious addresses..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.