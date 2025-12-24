Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cequence CQAI is a commercial api security tool by Cequence Security. Fastly API Security is a commercial api security tool by Fastly. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams protecting APIs in hybrid environments will get the most from Cequence CQAI because it detects threats without requiring agents on your infrastructure, which matters when you're juggling multiple gateways and cloud providers. The tool's behavioral fingerprinting catches API-specific attacks like authentication coding errors and data exfiltration that signature-based rules miss, and its agentless integration with MuleSoft, Apigee, CloudFront, and Nginx means you aren't ripping out existing tooling. Skip this if you need SOAR orchestration or want mitigation rules you can tune yourself; CQAI's strength is detection and automatic ML-driven response, not manual policy customization.
Teams managing APIs at scale across multiple regions need Fastly API Security because it discovers and protects undocumented APIs in real time at the edge, catching shadow APIs before they become breach vectors. The platform covers all six OWASP Top 10 API risks and integrates DDoS and bot mitigation without requiring separate tools, reducing alert fatigue from fragmented stacks. Skip this if you're looking for API governance and compliance workflow automation; Fastly excels at runtime detection and threat response, not policy enforcement or change management.
AI-powered API threat detection using behavioral fingerprinting & threat intel
API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge
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Common questions about comparing Cequence CQAI vs Fastly API Security for your api security needs.
Cequence CQAI: AI-powered API threat detection using behavioral fingerprinting & threat intel. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral fingerprinting of API attacks, Machine learning-based threat detection, Database of 100+ million malicious IP addresses..
Fastly API Security: API security platform for discovery, monitoring, and protection at edge. built by Fastly. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cequence CQAI differentiates with Behavioral fingerprinting of API attacks, Machine learning-based threat detection, Database of 100+ million malicious IP addresses. Fastly API Security differentiates with Automatic API discovery at edge network, Detection of new and unintentional API calls, Integration with Next-Gen WAF for API traffic protection.
Cequence CQAI is developed by Cequence Security. Fastly API Security is developed by Fastly. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cequence CQAI and Fastly API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Bot Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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