Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cequence CQAI is a commercial api security tool by Cequence Security. F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX is a commercial api security tool by F5. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams protecting APIs in hybrid environments will get the most from Cequence CQAI because it detects threats without requiring agents on your infrastructure, which matters when you're juggling multiple gateways and cloud providers. The tool's behavioral fingerprinting catches API-specific attacks like authentication coding errors and data exfiltration that signature-based rules miss, and its agentless integration with MuleSoft, Apigee, CloudFront, and Nginx means you aren't ripping out existing tooling. Skip this if you need SOAR orchestration or want mitigation rules you can tune yourself; CQAI's strength is detection and automatic ML-driven response, not manual policy customization.
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX
DevOps teams running NGINX in Kubernetes will get the most from F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX because the declarative, API-driven configuration model actually fits how modern infrastructure teams work instead of fighting them. The eBPF-based multi-layer defense and 7,500+ attack signatures cover OWASP Top 10 API risks across REST, GraphQL, and gRPC without requiring signature tuning for every new endpoint. Skip this if you need centralized visibility across multiple WAF vendors or run primarily on cloud-managed API gateways; F5's strength here is depth in the NGINX ecosystem, not breadth across platforms.
AI-powered API threat detection using behavioral fingerprinting & threat intel
WAF and L7 DoS protection for modern apps and APIs in DevOps environments
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Cequence CQAI vs F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX for your api security needs.
Cequence CQAI: AI-powered API threat detection using behavioral fingerprinting & threat intel. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral fingerprinting of API attacks, Machine learning-based threat detection, Database of 100+ million malicious IP addresses..
F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX: WAF and L7 DoS protection for modern apps and APIs in DevOps environments. built by F5. Core capabilities include Web application firewall protection, Layer 7 DoS detection and mitigation, API security for REST, GraphQL, and gRPC..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cequence CQAI differentiates with Behavioral fingerprinting of API attacks, Machine learning-based threat detection, Database of 100+ million malicious IP addresses. F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX differentiates with Web application firewall protection, Layer 7 DoS detection and mitigation, API security for REST, GraphQL, and gRPC.
Cequence CQAI is developed by Cequence Security. F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX is developed by F5. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cequence CQAI integrates with MuleSoft, Software AG webMethods Gateway, Google Apigee, Amazon CloudFront, Akamai and 7 more. F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX integrates with F5 NGINX Plus, F5 NGINX Ingress Controller, Kubernetes. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cequence CQAI and F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Bot Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox