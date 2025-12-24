Cequence CQAI: AI-powered API threat detection using behavioral fingerprinting & threat intel. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral fingerprinting of API attacks, Machine learning-based threat detection, Database of 100+ million malicious IP addresses..

F5 WAF for NGINX and F5 DoS for NGINX: WAF and L7 DoS protection for modern apps and APIs in DevOps environments. built by F5. Core capabilities include Web application firewall protection, Layer 7 DoS detection and mitigation, API security for REST, GraphQL, and gRPC..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.