Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cequence CQAI is a commercial api security tool by Cequence Security. Data Theorem API Security is a commercial api security tool by Data Theorem. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Security teams protecting APIs in hybrid environments will get the most from Cequence CQAI because it detects threats without requiring agents on your infrastructure, which matters when you're juggling multiple gateways and cloud providers. The tool's behavioral fingerprinting catches API-specific attacks like authentication coding errors and data exfiltration that signature-based rules miss, and its agentless integration with MuleSoft, Apigee, CloudFront, and Nginx means you aren't ripping out existing tooling. Skip this if you need SOAR orchestration or want mitigation rules you can tune yourself; CQAI's strength is detection and automatic ML-driven response, not manual policy customization.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing APIs across multiple cloud platforms should choose Data Theorem API Security for its agentless discovery that actually finds shadow APIs without requiring agents deployed to every service. The platform covers the full NIST ID and PR functions,asset inventory, risk assessment, and runtime protection,which means you get both what's running and continuous monitoring of what it's doing, not just point-in-time scanning. Skip this if your APIs are mostly on-premise and behind mature WAF stacks; the value proposition is strongest when you're chasing undocumented endpoints across AWS, Azure, and GCP simultaneously.
AI-powered API threat detection using behavioral fingerprinting & threat intel
API security platform for discovery, testing, and runtime protection
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Cequence CQAI vs Data Theorem API Security for your api security needs.
Cequence CQAI: AI-powered API threat detection using behavioral fingerprinting & threat intel. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral fingerprinting of API attacks, Machine learning-based threat detection, Database of 100+ million malicious IP addresses..
Data Theorem API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and runtime protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery and inventory, Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP and private cloud, Static Application Security Testing (SAST)..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cequence CQAI differentiates with Behavioral fingerprinting of API attacks, Machine learning-based threat detection, Database of 100+ million malicious IP addresses. Data Theorem API Security differentiates with Agentless API discovery and inventory, Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP and private cloud, Static Application Security Testing (SAST).
Cequence CQAI is developed by Cequence Security. Data Theorem API Security is developed by Data Theorem. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cequence CQAI integrates with MuleSoft, Software AG webMethods Gateway, Google Apigee, Amazon CloudFront, Akamai and 7 more. Data Theorem API Security integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cequence CQAI and Data Theorem API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover Bot Protection. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox