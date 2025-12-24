Cequence CQAI: AI-powered API threat detection using behavioral fingerprinting & threat intel. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include Behavioral fingerprinting of API attacks, Machine learning-based threat detection, Database of 100+ million malicious IP addresses..

Data Theorem API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and runtime protection. built by Data Theorem. Core capabilities include Agentless API discovery and inventory, Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, GCP and private cloud, Static Application Security Testing (SAST)..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.