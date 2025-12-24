Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cequence API Security is a commercial api security tool by Cequence Security. Upstream Fusion API Security is a commercial api security tool by Upstream. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing sprawling API ecosystems without visibility into shadow or third-party APIs should start with Cequence API Security; its automated discovery and ML-based risk categorization catches what manual inventories miss, and native integration with CI/CD pipelines means you can shift left without rearchitecting your pipeline. The platform maps to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, giving you both asset visibility and continuous monitoring from day one. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 APIs or you need a WAF replacement; Cequence assumes you're already past the "do we have APIs" phase and moving toward "which ones are actually exposed.
Mid-market and enterprise teams in automotive and transportation need Upstream Fusion API Security because it actually finds the APIs you've forgotten about, then stops attacks against them before your WAF or API gateway sees them. The ML-based behavioral detection covers OWASP API Top 10 threats while the digital twin gives you real transaction context that pure signature tools miss, and the agentic AI for automated response means you're not manually triaging every anomaly. Skip this if your APIs are mostly internal, static, and rarely change; the discovery and continuous monitoring overhead won't justify itself for simple architectures.
API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs
API security platform for automotive, mobility & transportation industries
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Common questions about comparing Cequence API Security vs Upstream Fusion API Security for your api security needs.
Cequence API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include API discovery and inventory for internal, external, and third-party APIs, Automatic API specification generation, Runtime API catalog with risk assessment..
Upstream Fusion API Security: API security platform for automotive, mobility & transportation industries. built by Upstream. Core capabilities include Automated API discovery and cataloging including shadow and zombie APIs, Live digital twin for contextual API traffic analysis, ML-based behavioral detection for known and unknown threats..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cequence API Security differentiates with API discovery and inventory for internal, external, and third-party APIs, Automatic API specification generation, Runtime API catalog with risk assessment. Upstream Fusion API Security differentiates with Automated API discovery and cataloging including shadow and zombie APIs, Live digital twin for contextual API traffic analysis, ML-based behavioral detection for known and unknown threats.
Cequence API Security is developed by Cequence Security. Upstream Fusion API Security is developed by Upstream. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cequence API Security integrates with API gateways, WAF, Postman, CI/CD pipelines, IDEs. Upstream Fusion API Security integrates with SIEM, SOAR, WAF, API Gateway. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cequence API Security and Upstream Fusion API Security serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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