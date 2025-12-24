Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cequence API Security is a commercial api security tool by Cequence Security. Traceable AppSec is a commercial api security tool by Harness Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing sprawling API ecosystems without visibility into shadow or third-party APIs should start with Cequence API Security; its automated discovery and ML-based risk categorization catches what manual inventories miss, and native integration with CI/CD pipelines means you can shift left without rearchitecting your pipeline. The platform maps to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, giving you both asset visibility and continuous monitoring from day one. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 APIs or you need a WAF replacement; Cequence assumes you're already past the "do we have APIs" phase and moving toward "which ones are actually exposed.
Mid-market and enterprise teams with sprawling API estates and shadow API problems should pick Traceable AppSec for its automatic discovery and inventory built from live traffic replay, which catches undocumented endpoints that static scanning misses. The platform's runtime protection layer and generative AI-driven vulnerability detection address OWASP API Top 10 risks faster than manual testing cycles, and continuous posture insights keep compliance risk visible across the SDLC. This is less suited to smaller teams or those seeking a single platform for application security across code, container, and runtime layers; Traceable is API-focused and assumes mature deployment infrastructure.
API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs
Platform for API & app security with discovery, testing, and protection
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Common questions about comparing Cequence API Security vs Traceable AppSec for your api security needs.
Cequence API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include API discovery and inventory for internal, external, and third-party APIs, Automatic API specification generation, Runtime API catalog with risk assessment..
Traceable AppSec: Platform for API & app security with discovery, testing, and protection. built by Harness Inc.. Core capabilities include Automatic API discovery and inventory, API vulnerability detection and compliance risk assessment, Security testing built from real and replayed traffic..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cequence API Security differentiates with API discovery and inventory for internal, external, and third-party APIs, Automatic API specification generation, Runtime API catalog with risk assessment. Traceable AppSec differentiates with Automatic API discovery and inventory, API vulnerability detection and compliance risk assessment, Security testing built from real and replayed traffic.
Cequence API Security is developed by Cequence Security. Traceable AppSec is developed by Harness Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cequence API Security and Traceable AppSec serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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