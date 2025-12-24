Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cequence API Security is a commercial api security tool by Cequence Security. TeejLab API Discovery Manager is a commercial api security tool by TeejLab. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing sprawling API ecosystems without visibility into shadow or third-party APIs should start with Cequence API Security; its automated discovery and ML-based risk categorization catches what manual inventories miss, and native integration with CI/CD pipelines means you can shift left without rearchitecting your pipeline. The platform maps to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, giving you both asset visibility and continuous monitoring from day one. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 APIs or you need a WAF replacement; Cequence assumes you're already past the "do we have APIs" phase and moving toward "which ones are actually exposed.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow APIs and undocumented integrations should start with TeejLab API Discovery Manager because it finds what you don't know exists through repository scanning and network traffic analysis, then maps compliance gaps against actual API behavior. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and ID.RA thoroughly, giving you the asset inventory and risk visibility needed before you can govern, plus it integrates directly into CI/CD pipelines so discovery happens continuously, not as a quarterly audit exercise. Skip this if your API surface is small or your APIs are predominantly third-party managed; the value compounds only when you have dozens of internal and inherited services that nobody fully owns.
API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs
API discovery, security, governance & lifecycle mgmt platform for enterprises
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Common questions about comparing Cequence API Security vs TeejLab API Discovery Manager for your api security needs.
Cequence API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include API discovery and inventory for internal, external, and third-party APIs, Automatic API specification generation, Runtime API catalog with risk assessment..
TeejLab API Discovery Manager: API discovery, security, governance & lifecycle mgmt platform for enterprises. built by TeejLab. Core capabilities include API discovery through source code repository scanning, Network and gateway scanning for API detection, Shadow and hidden API identification..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cequence API Security differentiates with API discovery and inventory for internal, external, and third-party APIs, Automatic API specification generation, Runtime API catalog with risk assessment. TeejLab API Discovery Manager differentiates with API discovery through source code repository scanning, Network and gateway scanning for API detection, Shadow and hidden API identification.
Cequence API Security is developed by Cequence Security. TeejLab API Discovery Manager is developed by TeejLab. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cequence API Security and TeejLab API Discovery Manager serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools, both cover OWASP. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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