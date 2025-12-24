Cequence API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include API discovery and inventory for internal, external, and third-party APIs, Automatic API specification generation, Runtime API catalog with risk assessment..

Salt Security Salt Connect: API discovery and inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-prem environments. built by Salt Security. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, and GCP, On-premises API discovery, Unified API inventory across clouds and regions..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.