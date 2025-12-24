Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cequence API Security is a commercial api security tool by Cequence Security. Salt Security Salt Connect is a commercial api security tool by Salt Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing sprawling API ecosystems without visibility into shadow or third-party APIs should start with Cequence API Security; its automated discovery and ML-based risk categorization catches what manual inventories miss, and native integration with CI/CD pipelines means you can shift left without rearchitecting your pipeline. The platform maps to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, giving you both asset visibility and continuous monitoring from day one. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 APIs or you need a WAF replacement; Cequence assumes you're already past the "do we have APIs" phase and moving toward "which ones are actually exposed.
Mid-market and enterprise teams struggling to find APIs across AWS, Azure, and GCP will get immediate value from Salt Connect's agentless discovery without requiring traffic inspection or code changes. The tool maps both active and zombie APIs across hybrid environments in weeks rather than months, directly strengthening your ID.AM baseline when most teams are still guessing at API inventory. Skip this if you need runtime threat detection or policy enforcement; Salt Connect is discovery-first and stops there.
API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs
API discovery and inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-prem environments
Access NIST CSF 2.0 data from thousands of security products via MCP to assess your stack coverage.Access via MCP
No reviews yet
No reviews yet
Explore more tools in this category or create a security stack with your selections.
Common questions about comparing Cequence API Security vs Salt Security Salt Connect for your api security needs.
Cequence API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include API discovery and inventory for internal, external, and third-party APIs, Automatic API specification generation, Runtime API catalog with risk assessment..
Salt Security Salt Connect: API discovery and inventory tool for multi-cloud and on-prem environments. built by Salt Security. Core capabilities include Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, and GCP, On-premises API discovery, Unified API inventory across clouds and regions..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cequence API Security differentiates with API discovery and inventory for internal, external, and third-party APIs, Automatic API specification generation, Runtime API catalog with risk assessment. Salt Security Salt Connect differentiates with Multi-cloud API discovery across AWS, Azure, and GCP, On-premises API discovery, Unified API inventory across clouds and regions.
Cequence API Security is developed by Cequence Security. Salt Security Salt Connect is developed by Salt Security. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cequence API Security integrates with API gateways, WAF, Postman, CI/CD pipelines, IDEs. Salt Security Salt Connect integrates with AWS, Azure, GCP. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cequence API Security and Salt Security Salt Connect serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox