Cequence API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include API discovery and inventory for internal, external, and third-party APIs, Automatic API specification generation, Runtime API catalog with risk assessment..

Hypernative Firewall: Onchain firewall that blocks malicious blockchain transactions in real-time. built by Hypernative. Core capabilities include Onchain contract querying for transaction validation, Execution logic analysis to detect potential exploits, Transaction parameter examination..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.