Cequence API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include API discovery and inventory for internal, external, and third-party APIs, Automatic API specification generation, Runtime API catalog with risk assessment..

Dymo API: Fraud detection API for validating emails, IPs, phones, wallets, URLs & more. built by Dymo. Core capabilities include Email validation and disposable email detection, Phone number validation, IP address fraud detection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.