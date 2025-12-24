Cequence API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include API discovery and inventory for internal, external, and third-party APIs, Automatic API specification generation, Runtime API catalog with risk assessment..

DataDome Ad Protect: ML-based click fraud & bot detection tool to protect ad spend. built by DataDome. Core capabilities include Multi-layered machine learning bot detection, Click fraud detection and blocking, Detection of headless browser-based bots (e.g., Headless Chrome)..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.