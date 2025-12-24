Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Cequence API Security is a commercial api security tool by Cequence Security. Cloudflare API Shield is a commercial api security tool by Cloudflare, Inc.. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best api security fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Teams managing sprawling API ecosystems without visibility into shadow or third-party APIs should start with Cequence API Security; its automated discovery and ML-based risk categorization catches what manual inventories miss, and native integration with CI/CD pipelines means you can shift left without rearchitecting your pipeline. The platform maps to NIST ID.AM and DE.CM, giving you both asset visibility and continuous monitoring from day one. Skip this if your organization has fewer than 50 APIs or you need a WAF replacement; Cequence assumes you're already past the "do we have APIs" phase and moving toward "which ones are actually exposed.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams with distributed APIs will get immediate value from Cloudflare API Shield because shadow API discovery removes the guesswork about what you're actually protecting. The platform's ML-driven endpoint detection finds undocumented APIs that manual inventory never catches, and OWASP Top 10 API coverage plus schema validation enforces a positive security model without requiring teams to maintain separate API gateway tooling. Not ideal for organizations still mapping their API surface or those needing deep integration with non-Cloudflare infrastructure; you'll get the most ROI when APIs already route through Cloudflare's network.
API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs
API security platform for discovering, validating, and protecting API endpoints
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Common questions about comparing Cequence API Security vs Cloudflare API Shield for your api security needs.
Cequence API Security: API security platform for discovery, testing, and protection of APIs. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include API discovery and inventory for internal, external, and third-party APIs, Automatic API specification generation, Runtime API catalog with risk assessment..
Cloudflare API Shield: API security platform for discovering, validating, and protecting API endpoints. built by Cloudflare, Inc.. Core capabilities include Automatic API endpoint discovery using machine learning and heuristics, Protection against OWASP Top 10 API security risks, Schema validation against OpenAPI specifications..
Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Cequence API Security differentiates with API discovery and inventory for internal, external, and third-party APIs, Automatic API specification generation, Runtime API catalog with risk assessment. Cloudflare API Shield differentiates with Automatic API endpoint discovery using machine learning and heuristics, Protection against OWASP Top 10 API security risks, Schema validation against OpenAPI specifications.
Cequence API Security is developed by Cequence Security. Cloudflare API Shield is developed by Cloudflare, Inc.. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Cequence API Security integrates with API gateways, WAF, Postman, CI/CD pipelines, IDEs. Cloudflare API Shield integrates with OpenAPI. Check integration compatibility with your existing security stack before deciding.
Cequence API Security and Cloudflare API Shield serve similar API Security use cases: both are API Security tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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