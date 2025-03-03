Cequence AI Gateway: Unified platform for API security, bot management, and AI gateway protection. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include API discovery and attack surface assessment, API security posture management and compliance, API security testing for vulnerabilities..

Indusface AppTrana - API Protection: Managed API security platform with discovery, DAST, WAF, and 24x7 SOC. built by Indusface. Core capabilities include API discovery and inventory of shadow, zombie, and rogue APIs, OpenAPI (Swagger 3.0) specification generation, Dynamic API security testing with manual penetration testing..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.