Cequence AI Gateway: Unified platform for API security, bot management, and AI gateway protection. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include API discovery and attack surface assessment, API security posture management and compliance, API security testing for vulnerabilities..

Dymo API: Fraud detection API for validating emails, IPs, phones, wallets, URLs & more. built by Dymo. Core capabilities include Email validation and disposable email detection, Phone number validation, IP address fraud detection..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.