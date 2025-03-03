Cequence AI Gateway: Unified platform for API security, bot management, and AI gateway protection. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include API discovery and attack surface assessment, API security posture management and compliance, API security testing for vulnerabilities..

DataDome Ad Protect: ML-based click fraud & bot detection tool to protect ad spend. built by DataDome. Core capabilities include Multi-layered machine learning bot detection, Click fraud detection and blocking, Detection of headless browser-based bots (e.g., Headless Chrome)..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.