Cequence AI Gateway: Unified platform for API security, bot management, and AI gateway protection. built by Cequence Security. Core capabilities include API discovery and attack surface assessment, API security posture management and compliance, API security testing for vulnerabilities..

Citrix NetScaler: Application delivery controller for optimizing app performance and security. built by NetScaler. Core capabilities include Application delivery control, Latency optimization, Load balancing..

Both serve the API Security market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.