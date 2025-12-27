Centrl Privacy360 is a commercial data privacy tool by CENTRL. Cryptomage Cyber Eye is a commercial data privacy tool by Cryptomage. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best data privacy fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Privacy teams at mid-market and enterprise companies managing sprawling data inventories across multiple jurisdictions will see immediate value in Centrl Privacy360's native connector-based data mapping; it cuts the month-long spreadsheet phase that kills most privacy programs. The platform covers all six NIST GV and ID functions, meaning it enforces policy alignment from risk strategy through asset inventory and assessment, which is where most privacy tools go slack. Skip this if your organization is still treating privacy as a compliance checkbox rather than embedding it into how you actually govern data; Centrl requires stakeholders to own their data flows, not just check boxes.
Mid-market and enterprise organizations handling EU personal data and facing GDPR audit pressure will get the most from Cryptomage Cyber Eye; its network-level detection of data exfiltration (PESEL, IBAN, ID numbers) with geolocation scoring and DPO-facing dashboards closes a gap that endpoint tools routinely miss. The on-premises deployment and evidence preservation via packet capture directly address regulatory investigation requirements without cloud routing concerns. Skip this if your team lacks network monitoring expertise or runs primarily cloud infrastructure; Cryptomage requires active placement in your traffic path and assumes you're already managing NIST DE.CM continuous monitoring capabilities.
Privacy management platform for GDPR, CCPA, LGPD compliance & DSAR automation
Network probe with GDPR module for monitoring personal data in traffic.
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Common questions about comparing Centrl Privacy360 vs Cryptomage Cyber Eye for your data privacy needs.
Centrl Privacy360: Privacy management platform for GDPR, CCPA, LGPD compliance & DSAR automation. built by CENTRL. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Data Subject Access Rights (DSAR) management and automation, Data mapping and inventory with native connectors, Privacy Impact Assessments (PIA) and Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIA)..
Cryptomage Cyber Eye: Network probe with GDPR module for monitoring personal data in traffic. built by Cryptomage. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include Dedicated DPO (Data Protection Officer) dashboard, Continuous monitoring of personal data types (PESEL, NIP, ID numbers, IBAN) in network traffic, Detection of personal data leaving the EU..
Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
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