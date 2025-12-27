Centrl Privacy360: Privacy management platform for GDPR, CCPA, LGPD compliance & DSAR automation. built by CENTRL. headquartered in United States. Core capabilities include Data Subject Access Rights (DSAR) management and automation, Data mapping and inventory with native connectors, Privacy Impact Assessments (PIA) and Data Protection Impact Assessments (DPIA)..

Cryptomage Cyber Eye: Network probe with GDPR module for monitoring personal data in traffic. built by Cryptomage. headquartered in Poland. Core capabilities include Dedicated DPO (Data Protection Officer) dashboard, Continuous monitoring of personal data types (PESEL, NIP, ID numbers, IBAN) in network traffic, Detection of personal data leaving the EU..

Both serve the Data Privacy market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.