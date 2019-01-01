Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Centilytics Security and Health is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Centilytics. Orca Security CSPM is a commercial cloud security posture management tool by Orca Security. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best cloud security posture management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Centilytics Security and Health
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multiple cloud accounts across AWS, Azure, and GCP need visibility into configuration drift and compliance violations without spinning up a separate tool for each cloud; Centilytics Security and Health delivers that through 300+ service-specific checks and native support for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, and NIST frameworks in a single dashboard. The one-click remediation feature matters here,it cuts the mean time between detection and fix from weeks to minutes for common misconfigurations. Skip this if you need deep runtime threat detection or if your organization is still single-cloud; the value compounds only once you're managing sprawl across three or more environments.
Mid-market and enterprise teams managing multi-cloud infrastructure will get the most from Orca Security CSPM because its attack path visualization actually tells you which misconfigurations matter instead of burying you in thousands of findings. The 2,500+ controls across AWS, Azure, and GCP paired with AI-generated remediation code means your team can move from detection to fix without translating between tools. Skip this if you need a tightly integrated SIEM or runtime threat detection; Orca excels at the compliance and posture side of the house but doesn't replace behavioral monitoring.
Multi-cloud security audit and health monitoring platform with compliance mgmt
CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt
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Common questions about comparing Centilytics Security and Health vs Orca Security CSPM for your cloud security posture management needs.
Centilytics Security and Health: Multi-cloud security audit and health monitoring platform with compliance mgmt. built by Centilytics. Core capabilities include 300+ service-wise security checks, Compliance management for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, NIST, ISO 27001, CSA, CIS, One-click remediation fixes..
Orca Security CSPM: CSPM solution for multi-cloud misconfiguration detection and compliance mgmt. built by Orca Security. Core capabilities include Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks..
Both serve the Cloud Security Posture Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Centilytics Security and Health differentiates with 300+ service-wise security checks, Compliance management for GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, NIST, ISO 27001, CSA, CIS, One-click remediation fixes. Orca Security CSPM differentiates with Continuous monitoring for cloud misconfigurations and policy violations, 2,500+ configuration controls across 10+ categories, Compliance checking against 150+ regulatory frameworks and industry benchmarks.
Centilytics Security and Health is developed by Centilytics. Orca Security CSPM is developed by Orca Security founded in 2019-01-01T00:00:00.000Z. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Centilytics Security and Health and Orca Security CSPM serve similar Cloud Security Posture Management use cases: both are Cloud Security Posture Management tools, both cover AWS, Azure. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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