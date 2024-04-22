censys-subdomain-finder: A tool for performing subdomain enumeration using Censys API..

crt.sh: Bash script for subdomain enumeration via crt.sh certificate transparency logs. Core capabilities include Subdomain enumeration via certificate transparency logs, Automated querying of crt.sh website, Parsing and filtering of crt.sh output..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.