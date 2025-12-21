Security teams managing sprawling cloud infrastructure and SaaS footprints should start with Censys Internet Intelligence Platform for external asset discovery that doesn't require you to manually maintain an inventory list. The platform continuously maps internet-exposed assets across your shadow IT and identifies adversary infrastructure targeting your supply chain, covering both ID.AM asset management and DE.CM continuous monitoring in NIST CSF 2.0. This is a poor fit if your priority is incident response automation or internal vulnerability correlation; Censys excels at breadth of visibility, not depth of remediation workflows.

ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and unknown external assets will get the most from ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence; its continuous discovery and real-time asset inventory actually surfaces forgotten cloud instances and third-party integrations that traditional vulnerability scanners miss. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and DE.CM entirely, meaning you get asset mapping and anomaly detection without separate tools. Skip this if your primary concern is internal vulnerability remediation or you need deep integration with existing SIEM platforms; ThreatMon is built for external visibility first, not incident response correlation.