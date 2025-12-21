Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Censys Internet Intelligence Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Censys. ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence is a commercial external attack surface management tool by ThreatMon. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Censys Internet Intelligence Platform
Security teams managing sprawling cloud infrastructure and SaaS footprints should start with Censys Internet Intelligence Platform for external asset discovery that doesn't require you to manually maintain an inventory list. The platform continuously maps internet-exposed assets across your shadow IT and identifies adversary infrastructure targeting your supply chain, covering both ID.AM asset management and DE.CM continuous monitoring in NIST CSF 2.0. This is a poor fit if your priority is incident response automation or internal vulnerability correlation; Censys excels at breadth of visibility, not depth of remediation workflows.
ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow IT and unknown external assets will get the most from ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence; its continuous discovery and real-time asset inventory actually surfaces forgotten cloud instances and third-party integrations that traditional vulnerability scanners miss. The platform covers NIST ID.AM and DE.CM entirely, meaning you get asset mapping and anomaly detection without separate tools. Skip this if your primary concern is internal vulnerability remediation or you need deep integration with existing SIEM platforms; ThreatMon is built for external visibility first, not incident response correlation.
Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and threat analysis
Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring
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Common questions about comparing Censys Internet Intelligence Platform vs ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence for your external attack surface management needs.
Censys Internet Intelligence Platform: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and threat analysis. built by Censys. Core capabilities include Real-time internet asset mapping and discovery, Historical infrastructure trend analysis, Internet-exposed asset inventory..
ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence: Attack surface management platform for asset discovery and vulnerability monitoring. built by ThreatMon. Core capabilities include Automated external asset discovery and mapping, Continuous asset monitoring, Security misconfiguration scanning..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Censys Internet Intelligence Platform differentiates with Real-time internet asset mapping and discovery, Historical infrastructure trend analysis, Internet-exposed asset inventory. ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence differentiates with Automated external asset discovery and mapping, Continuous asset monitoring, Security misconfiguration scanning.
Censys Internet Intelligence Platform is developed by Censys. ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence is developed by ThreatMon. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Censys Internet Intelligence Platform and ThreatMon Attack Surface Intelligence serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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