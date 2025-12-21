Security teams managing sprawling cloud infrastructure and SaaS footprints should start with Censys Internet Intelligence Platform for external asset discovery that doesn't require you to manually maintain an inventory list. The platform continuously maps internet-exposed assets across your shadow IT and identifies adversary infrastructure targeting your supply chain, covering both ID.AM asset management and DE.CM continuous monitoring in NIST CSF 2.0. This is a poor fit if your priority is incident response automation or internal vulnerability correlation; Censys excels at breadth of visibility, not depth of remediation workflows.

Salience xASM

Mid-market and enterprise teams drowning in unmanaged external assets will appreciate xASM's ability to map your actual attack surface faster than your own infrastructure teams can confirm what exists. The platform covers external discovery, internal scanning, and API endpoints in one place, plus the honeypot and automated pen testing layers give you behavioral threat data most ASM tools skip entirely. Skip this if you need deep supply chain risk visibility or expect your vendor to have more than four people behind the product; xASM excels at finding what you own, not managing risk from what your third parties own.