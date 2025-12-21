Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Censys Internet Intelligence Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Censys. Microsoft Defender EASM is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Microsoft. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, integrations, company size fit, here is our conclusion:
Censys Internet Intelligence Platform
Security teams managing sprawling cloud infrastructure and SaaS footprints should start with Censys Internet Intelligence Platform for external asset discovery that doesn't require you to manually maintain an inventory list. The platform continuously maps internet-exposed assets across your shadow IT and identifies adversary infrastructure targeting your supply chain, covering both ID.AM asset management and DE.CM continuous monitoring in NIST CSF 2.0. This is a poor fit if your priority is incident response automation or internal vulnerability correlation; Censys excels at breadth of visibility, not depth of remediation workflows.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams managing multiple cloud environments will get the most from Microsoft Defender EASM because it actually finds unmanaged assets and shadow IT that your teams don't know exist, then feeds that inventory directly into your existing Microsoft security stack. Its integration with Microsoft Defender for Cloud and Security Copilot means you're not bolting on another disconnected tool; discovery flows straight into your asset management and risk prioritization workflows. Skip this if your organization runs primarily on non-Microsoft infrastructure or lacks the Defender for Cloud footprint to make the integration pay off.
Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and threat analysis
Discovers and monitors external-facing assets and vulnerabilities
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Common questions about comparing Censys Internet Intelligence Platform vs Microsoft Defender EASM for your external attack surface management needs.
Censys Internet Intelligence Platform: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and threat analysis. built by Censys. Core capabilities include Real-time internet asset mapping and discovery, Historical infrastructure trend analysis, Internet-exposed asset inventory..
Microsoft Defender EASM: Discovers and monitors external-facing assets and vulnerabilities. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory monitoring of external-facing resources, Discovery of unmanaged resources and shadow IT, Multi-cloud and hybrid environment visibility..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Censys Internet Intelligence Platform differentiates with Real-time internet asset mapping and discovery, Historical infrastructure trend analysis, Internet-exposed asset inventory. Microsoft Defender EASM differentiates with Real-time inventory monitoring of external-facing resources, Discovery of unmanaged resources and shadow IT, Multi-cloud and hybrid environment visibility.
Censys Internet Intelligence Platform is developed by Censys. Microsoft Defender EASM is developed by Microsoft. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Censys Internet Intelligence Platform and Microsoft Defender EASM serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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