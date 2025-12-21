Censys Internet Intelligence Platform: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and threat analysis. built by Censys. Core capabilities include Real-time internet asset mapping and discovery, Historical infrastructure trend analysis, Internet-exposed asset inventory..

Microsoft Defender EASM: Discovers and monitors external-facing assets and vulnerabilities. built by Microsoft. Core capabilities include Real-time inventory monitoring of external-facing resources, Discovery of unmanaged resources and shadow IT, Multi-cloud and hybrid environment visibility..

Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.