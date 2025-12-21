Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
Censys Internet Intelligence Platform is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Censys. Hadrian Agentic AI is a commercial external attack surface management tool by Hadrian. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of NIST CSF 2.0 coverage, core features, company size fit, deployment model, here is our conclusion:
Censys Internet Intelligence Platform
Security teams managing sprawling cloud infrastructure and SaaS footprints should start with Censys Internet Intelligence Platform for external asset discovery that doesn't require you to manually maintain an inventory list. The platform continuously maps internet-exposed assets across your shadow IT and identifies adversary infrastructure targeting your supply chain, covering both ID.AM asset management and DE.CM continuous monitoring in NIST CSF 2.0. This is a poor fit if your priority is incident response automation or internal vulnerability correlation; Censys excels at breadth of visibility, not depth of remediation workflows.
Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow assets and unable to prioritize which exposures actually matter should start with Hadrian Agentic AI; its agentic pentesting emulates real-world attack chains rather than reporting generic vulnerabilities, forcing you to fix what adversaries would actually exploit. The platform covers ID.AM through DE.AE in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it finds forgotten infrastructure, validates exploitability, and surfaces business impact simultaneously. Skip this if your organization lacks the engineering bandwidth to operationalize remediation recommendations; Hadrian surfaces findings faster than most teams can act on them.
Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and threat analysis
AI-powered platform for continuous attack surface discovery and pentesting
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Common questions about comparing Censys Internet Intelligence Platform vs Hadrian Agentic AI for your external attack surface management needs.
Censys Internet Intelligence Platform: Internet intelligence platform for asset discovery and threat analysis. built by Censys. Core capabilities include Real-time internet asset mapping and discovery, Historical infrastructure trend analysis, Internet-exposed asset inventory..
Hadrian Agentic AI: AI-powered platform for continuous attack surface discovery and pentesting. built by Hadrian. Core capabilities include Continuous automated asset discovery for domains, subdomains, certificates, and IPs, Shadow asset identification, Agentic AI-powered penetration testing emulating real-world exploits..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
Censys Internet Intelligence Platform differentiates with Real-time internet asset mapping and discovery, Historical infrastructure trend analysis, Internet-exposed asset inventory. Hadrian Agentic AI differentiates with Continuous automated asset discovery for domains, subdomains, certificates, and IPs, Shadow asset identification, Agentic AI-powered penetration testing emulating real-world exploits.
Censys Internet Intelligence Platform is developed by Censys. Hadrian Agentic AI is developed by Hadrian. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
Censys Internet Intelligence Platform and Hadrian Agentic AI serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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