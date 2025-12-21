Security teams managing sprawling cloud infrastructure and SaaS footprints should start with Censys Internet Intelligence Platform for external asset discovery that doesn't require you to manually maintain an inventory list. The platform continuously maps internet-exposed assets across your shadow IT and identifies adversary infrastructure targeting your supply chain, covering both ID.AM asset management and DE.CM continuous monitoring in NIST CSF 2.0. This is a poor fit if your priority is incident response automation or internal vulnerability correlation; Censys excels at breadth of visibility, not depth of remediation workflows.

Hadrian Agentic AI

Mid-market and enterprise security teams drowning in shadow assets and unable to prioritize which exposures actually matter should start with Hadrian Agentic AI; its agentic pentesting emulates real-world attack chains rather than reporting generic vulnerabilities, forcing you to fix what adversaries would actually exploit. The platform covers ID.AM through DE.AE in NIST CSF 2.0, meaning it finds forgotten infrastructure, validates exploitability, and surfaces business impact simultaneously. Skip this if your organization lacks the engineering bandwidth to operationalize remediation recommendations; Hadrian surfaces findings faster than most teams can act on them.