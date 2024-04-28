censys-enumeration

Security teams running lean reconnaissance workflows will extract subdomains faster with censys-enumeration than querying certificate databases manually, since it automates SSL/TLS enumeration across Censys' dataset at zero cost. The 152 GitHub stars signal active use among practitioners who value simplicity over UI polish. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or automated alerting on new discoveries; this is a one-time enumeration script, not a managed platform that rescans your attack surface on a schedule.