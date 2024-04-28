Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
censys-enumeration is a free external attack surface management tool. ScanCannon is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running lean reconnaissance workflows will extract subdomains faster with censys-enumeration than querying certificate databases manually, since it automates SSL/TLS enumeration across Censys' dataset at zero cost. The 152 GitHub stars signal active use among practitioners who value simplicity over UI polish. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or automated alerting on new discoveries; this is a one-time enumeration script, not a managed platform that rescans your attack surface on a schedule.
Security teams tasked with mapping external IP ranges and subdomain inventory across sprawling networks will find ScanCannon's Python-based enumeration approach faster and more flexible than commercial EASM tools for reconnaissance-heavy phases. The free pricing and 460 GitHub stars signal active maintenance and community trust, which matters when you're running large-scale discovery jobs against your own infrastructure. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or alert-driven workflows; ScanCannon is a point-in-time reconnaissance tool, not a persistent surface management platform.
A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys.
A Python-based tool for external attack surface discovery and reconnaissance across large-scale networks, focusing on IP address and subdomain enumeration.
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Common questions about comparing censys-enumeration vs ScanCannon for your external attack surface management needs.
censys-enumeration: A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys..
ScanCannon: A Python-based tool for external attack surface discovery and reconnaissance across large-scale networks, focusing on IP address and subdomain enumeration..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
censys-enumeration is open-source with 152 GitHub stars. ScanCannon is open-source with 460 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
censys-enumeration and ScanCannon serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Enumeration, Reconnaissance, Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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