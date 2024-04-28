Features, pricing, ratings, and pros & cons — compared head-to-head.
censys-enumeration is a free external attack surface management tool. Findomain is a free external attack surface management tool. Compare features, ratings, integrations, and community reviews side by side to find the best external attack surface management fit for your security stack.
Based on our analysis of available product data, here is our conclusion:
Security teams running lean reconnaissance workflows will extract subdomains faster with censys-enumeration than querying certificate databases manually, since it automates SSL/TLS enumeration across Censys' dataset at zero cost. The 152 GitHub stars signal active use among practitioners who value simplicity over UI polish. Skip this if you need continuous monitoring or automated alerting on new discoveries; this is a one-time enumeration script, not a managed platform that rescans your attack surface on a schedule.
Small security teams and pentesters who need fast subdomain enumeration without vendor lock-in should start with Findomain; its free pricing and 3,561 GitHub stars mean you get active community validation without seat licensing friction. The tool handles passive reconnaissance across multiple data sources and integrates notifications directly into your workflow, covering the Identify function of NIST CSF 2.0 with minimal setup. Skip this if you need active vulnerability scanning or remediation tracking; Findomain discovers the attack surface but doesn't tell you what's actually vulnerable on it.
A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys.
A domain reconnaissance tool that automates subdomain discovery, port scanning, and monitoring with support for multiple data sources and notification integrations.
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Common questions about comparing censys-enumeration vs Findomain for your external attack surface management needs.
censys-enumeration: A script to extract subdomains/emails for a given domain using SSL/TLS certificate dataset on Censys..
Findomain: A domain reconnaissance tool that automates subdomain discovery, port scanning, and monitoring with support for multiple data sources and notification integrations..
Both serve the External Attack Surface Management market but differ in approach, feature depth, and target audience.
censys-enumeration is open-source with 152 GitHub stars. Findomain is open-source with 3,561 GitHub stars. Vendor maturity, funding stage, and team size can be important factors when evaluating long-term viability and support quality.
censys-enumeration and Findomain serve similar External Attack Surface Management use cases: both are External Attack Surface Management tools, both cover Reconnaissance, Subdomain Enumeration. Review the feature comparison above to determine which fits your requirements.
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